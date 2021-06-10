The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t have an inkling of hope against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant led the Nets to a dominant victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The game was basically over within a few minutes of it starting.

Let’s take a closer look at the top Bucks vs. Nets Game 3 player prop picks and make some predictions for this June 10, 2021 NBA Playoffs matchup.

Nets vs. Bucks Player Props for Game 3 (June 10, 2021)

Blowouts make life difficult for prop bettors. Garbage time began at the start of the fourth quarter, which means that plenty of big names were confined to the bench for 25% of the game. Individual statistics are nearly impossible to predict in games that are over in a heartbeat.

Bruce Brown Over 9.5 Points (-104, FanDuel Sportsbook)

We’re going with the over on points for another Nets role player. With James Harden and Jeff Green out for the foreseeable future, Bruce Brown is going to be a fixture in the starting lineup. Although scoring isn’t his bread and butter, he is very opportunistic on the offensive end. He’s always on the hunt for offensive rebounds and loose balls that turn into easy points.

With so much of Milwaukee’s defensive attention going towards Durant, Irving, Joe Harris, and even Blake Griffin, don’t be shocked when Brown collects a few easy buckets on cuts. He’s the least dangerous offensive player in the Brooklyn starting lineup, but he’s still a threat to score.

Kevin Durant to Score 30+ Points (-165, BetMGM Sportsbook)

The juice on this Kevin Durant prop is a little high, but we still think it’s worth a squeeze. Durant is leading the NBA in scoring during the playoffs (32.0 points per game) and he’s doing it on baffling shooting splits (55/50/91). His performance in Game 2 was a masterclass in efficiency, dropping 32 on 12-for-18 from the floor.

Durant only scored 32 points because he was pulled from the game after the third quarter. If Game 3 is closer, Durant will play upwards of 40 minutes. We love the idea of Durant scoring 30+ points in a game where he’s seeing heavy minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 51.5 PTS+REB+AST (+100, DraftKings Sportsbook)

This prop hit in Game 2 and we expect more of the same in Game 3. Sure, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are likely going to get a boost from playing at home, but we still think the Nets have the upper hand in this series. Blake Griffin has done an exceptional job on Giannis in this series. Continue to fade Giannis and the Bucks until they prove us otherwise. The Nets look like they are going to roll Milwaukee in four or five games and if that’s the case, Giannis didn’t put up monster numbers like we are used to seeing.

