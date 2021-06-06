The Mets conclude the series in San Diego Sunday after Jacob deGrom’s fantastic outing Saturday night.
Marcus Stroman will close out the series in San Diego, making his first start since Bob Brenly’s ridiculous comments about his durag. We expect Stroman to pitch with the same fire he always does, but there may be a little extra giddyup against a really good Padres lineup.
The Mets will try to earn a split in the four-game series in San Diego. The Padres are trying to keep pace with both the Dodgers and Giants right now, so the pressure is mounting for them to roll off a few wins in a row. Will they get to Stroman or will the Mets do their thing one more time in Cali?
Game Info
New York Mets (28-23) @ San Diego Padres (36-24)
Sunday, June 6, 2021 – 4:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: Marcus Stroman (4-4, 2.66 ERA)
at
Padres: Chris Paddack (2-4, 4.24 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+116), Under-3.5 (-136)
- Padres Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-139), Under-3.5 (+120)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (215), No (-278)
- Padres to Score First and Win: Yes (+160), No (-200)
- First Team to Score: Mets (-127), Padres (+107)
Mets Lineup
Padres Lineup
