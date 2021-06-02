Bob Brenly brought up Stroman’s durag during Tuesday night’s broadcast.

On Tuesday night while Marcus Stroman was pitching for the Mets, Diamondbacks announcer Bob Brenly commented about the durag Stroman wears under his cap.

“Pretty sure that’s the same durag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets,” Brenly said during the telecast.

After the game, Stroman posted a simple comment in response on Twitter.

Onward and upward…through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all! 🗣 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 2, 2021

Stroman was also involved in a heated exchange of words during the game with Josh Rojas, which led to the benches clearing but nothing more.

Brenly, a former World Series-winning manager, now calls Diamondbacks games for Bally Sports Arizona.

Stroman has never been shy about commenting on his social channels about race and social justice issues. He also retweets a few tweets calling out Brenly for the racist comment. Stroman replied to one tweet, saying the “media will turn this against me somehow” if he publicly criticized Brenly.

Stroman went on to share some comments he received on Instagram and Twitter.

Shout to everyone out there battling adversity daily and shining through it all. I receive messages like this more often than y’all can comprehend. To my young athletes out there who deal with this…never allow outside hate to sway your internal mentality. Rise above! 🗣🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/4XkYwvpzPm — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 2, 2021

Fans have been an issue at sporting events far too much in recent days, and — sadly — athletes are still receiving messages like the one above that Stroman had to read after the game.

To be clear: there is no place in this country for racism like this. Major League Baseball celebrates the legacies of Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente. The league needs to do more to aid its players of color and confront overt and subtle racism like the comment from Brenly — and condemn comments from fans.