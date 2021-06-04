BetMGM is outdoing themselves with a phenomenal deal as the NBA and NHL playoffs are fully underway.

Those who sign up as new users at BetMGM will be able to cash in on a $100 bonus if they place at least a $20 real-money wager.

Yes, you read that right — a $100 bonus making its way into your sportsbook account whether your wager hits or not. Needless to say, this is too good of a deal not to jump on immediately.

Bet $20, Earn $100 at BetMGM Details

This offer is as simple as it sounds — just bet $20 on any live sporting event, and regardless of the outcome of that wager, you’ll receive a $100 bonus courtesy of BetMGM.

It’s that easy, which is why you must take advantage of the offer before it’s too late. Not to mention, if your bet hits, you’ll earn the winnings from the wager plus the bonus.

You must be a new user to take part in the deal. Pre-existing users of BetMGM will not be eligible for participation.

Your qualifying bet will be the first bet made after registering and can only be a single bet carrying a minimum wager of $20.

Users must be at least 21 years of age and located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana, Colorado, West Virginia, Tennessee, Nevada, Michigan, or Virginia to participate.

How to Take Part in the Bet $20, Win $100 BetMGM Promo

Here are the steps you must complete in order to participate in this fantastic deal:

Register with BetMGM, which is very simple to do. Get started by clicking here. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods, such as debit/credit card, PayPal, etc. Place a real-money wager of at least $20 on any sporting event. If your bet doesn’t hit, you’ll earn the $100 bonus. If it does, you’ll still earn the bonus plus the winnings from the original bet.

What to Bet on at BetMGM

There will be just one NBA game Friday night — the Clippers and Mavericks face one another in Dallas for Game 6. Here are the current odds:

Clippers: -3 // O216.5 // -150

Mavericks: +3 // U216.5 // +125

A $20 wager on the Mavericks to win would earn you a $45 profit while a $20 bet on LA would earn you $13.33 in profits. Thus, you could earn either reward along with the $100 bonus courtesy of BetMGM, making this offer all the more worthwhile.

Both New York baseball teams additionally play Friday (the Mets odds, however, have yet to be released at BetMGM).

Red Sox: -1.5 // O9.5 // -105

Yankees: +1.5 // U9.5 // -115

But regardless of what you bet on, you’ll still be eligible for the $100 bonus if you place at least a $20 real-money wager, so head to BetMGM and take part in this tremendous opportunity before it’s too late.

