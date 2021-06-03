The Rangers will make their first pick at No. 15.

The New York Rangers did not win the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery, so they’ll be on the clock with the 15th overall pick.

With the young core already in place with the Rangers, and some intriguing prospects still coming, this is a fascinating draft for the club. When you add the complexity of a totally new front office to the mix, plenty of eyes will be on the Rangers at the 2021 NHL Draft.

So who do the mock drafts think the Rangers will select when they’re on the clock? Let’s take a look.

The Athletic – Rick Carpiniello (June 3)

Brennan Othmann, LW

Flint (OHL)

Comments: “I’m certain that new team president/GM Chris Drury would take the best player available at No. 15, especially since that player shouldn’t be expected to arrive at the NHL level for at least a couple of years. That said, the Rangers are overstocked on defense, and heavy on skill-laden forwards they’ve accumulated over the last four years. So I think, all things considered, a forward who plays a hard game – like last year’s second-rounder Will Cuylle – would be ideal. And having said that, I think there’s a better than good chance the Rangers won’t be making this pick, but rather trading it before the draft in a package to fill a need (possibly to Buffalo for Jack Eichel, giving the Sabres two picks in the top 15?).”

SportsNet – Sam Cosentino (June 2)

Fedor Svechkov, C/W

SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

Comments: “Does Chris Drury at the helm affect whether or not the Rangers go back to the Russian well? If so, Svechkov has size, plays hard and is supremely responsible at both ends of the rink.”

NBC Pro Hockey Talk – Sean Lahey (May 7)

Aatu Raty, C

Karpat (Liiga)

Comments: “In building up their system after famously announcing a rebuild to their fans a few years back, the Rangers have loaded up on picks and currently sit on one of the deepest prospect pools in the league. The fact that the team already looks like a strong candidate to make the postseason in 2021-22 – and would have made the playoffs in a few other divisions this year – indicates that the refresh is working. There are high end pieces on the way at every position, in addition to the pieces that are already playing on Broadway, such as recent first rounders Alexis Lafrenière, Kaapo Kakko and K’Andre Miller. The days of picking in the top three seem done, and likely for a long time to come. So why not take advantage of a player whose stick has dropped a ton this year, but who 12 months ago was viewed by many as a likely top three 2021 pick.

Raty failed to show much progress in his second go round playing in Liiga, and didn’t make the Finnish WJC squad either, but he still has more puck skill than just about anyone eligible for this draft, much less those who are still on the board in this scenario. If not Raty, I could see the Rangers drafting one of the two top snipers from the USHL this year, in either Cole Sillinger, or native New Yorker Matt Coronato.”