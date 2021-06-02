The Mets manager blasted Brenly for his “attempt at humor” before Wednesday’s game.

Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster and former World Series-winning manager Bob Brenly stuck his foot in his mouth on Tuesday night. He made a tasteless comment about Marcus Stroman’s durag that led to a firestorm of comments from Stroman and fans on social media.

Before the two teams got back on the field Wednesday, both Brenly and Mets manager Luis Rojas commented on the fiasco.

First, the comments from Rojas:

Here is Luis Rojas’ full answer on the initial question about Bob Brenly’s comment. pic.twitter.com/qGbK7kj46R — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) June 2, 2021

Brenly offered a weak attempt at an apology as well, almost as successful as his so-called attempt at humor the previous evening.

Broadcaster Bob Brenly issued the following statement through the Diamondbacks about his remark last night on Marcus Stroman. pic.twitter.com/zXcdAWtx5J — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) June 2, 2021

We’ll see if Major League Baseball has anything to say about this debacle.