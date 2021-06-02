DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 17: Marcus Stroman #7 of the New York Mets throws in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Mets manager blasted Brenly for his “attempt at humor” before Wednesday’s game. 

Tab Bamford

Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster and former World Series-winning manager Bob Brenly stuck his foot in his mouth on Tuesday night. He made a tasteless comment about Marcus Stroman’s durag that led to a firestorm of comments from Stroman and fans on social media.

Before the two teams got back on the field Wednesday, both Brenly and Mets manager Luis Rojas commented on the fiasco.

First, the comments from Rojas:

Brenly offered a weak attempt at an apology as well, almost as successful as his so-called attempt at humor the previous evening.

We’ll see if Major League Baseball has anything to say about this debacle.

 

