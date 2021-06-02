Lindor joined the chorus of sports stars supporting Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open.

In the wake of Naomi Osaka making headlines in France, professional athletes across the major sports in the United States of come to her defense. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving voiced his support earlier this week.

On Tuesday evening, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor commented on Osaka’s choice to withdraw from the French Open.

Lindor posted his thoughts on his Twitter account in both English and Spanish.