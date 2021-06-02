DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a tremendous new-user deal with the NBA Playoffs officially underway.

Those who register with DraftKings Sportsbook and make an initial deposit of at least $5 can bet at least $1 on any NBA game. Bettors will score their winnings and a bonus of up to $100, if their team gets the job done.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $1, WIN $100

100-1 NBA ODDS BET NOW

With this low-risk offer that carries a significant bonus, DraftKings Sportsbook provides a fun and easy to way to wager on the NBA Playoffs for both casual and experienced sportsbook players.

Register with DraftKings and grab 100-1 odds (bet $1, win $100 bonus) on any NBA moneyline by clicking here.

DraftKings Sportsbook NBA Playoffs Bet $1, Win $100 Promo

This is a rather simple offer, one that is easy to redeem. Just bet at least $1 on any NBA moneyline, and if the bet hits, you’ll earn the winnings from the wager plus a $100 bonus courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

You must be a new user to take part in this offer. Pre-existing users will not be eligible for participation.

Qualifying bets will be the first bets made after registering and can only be single bets carrying maximum wagers of at least $1.

The offer is currently live through the end of the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

If the bet hits, your bonus will be paid out as $100 in DK Dollars, which possess a one-time play-through requirement before you’re able to withdraw them from your account.

This deal excludes live bets, parlays, cash-out bets, free bets, voided bets, and odds boosts.

Users must be at least 21 years of age and located in either Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, or West Virginia to participate.

How to Bet $1, Win $100 on any NBA Moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the steps you must follow in order to participate in the promo:

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook, which is simple to do. Get started by clicking here. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your sportsbook account — you can do this via debit/credit card, PayPal, etc. Place at least a $1 wager on any NBA team’s moneyline between now and the conclusion of the Eastern and Western Conference Finals. If your bet hits, you’ll earn a $100 bonus plus the winnings from the original wager.

NBA Playoff Odds

Game 5 of the Knicks-Hawks Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series will take place Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Hawks are +102 on the moneyline while the Knicks are -121, so a $1 wager on the Hawks would earn you $1.02 in profit while a $1 wager on the Knicks would earn you $.83.

Doesn’t sound like that great of a deal, right?

Well, if you register as a new user and make an initial deposit, you won’t be limited to those winnings — you’ll additionally be acquiring a $100 bonus courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, which you could then use to gamble on the DraftKings website.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook and grab 100-1 odds on any NBA moneyline by clicking here.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $1, WIN $100

100-1 NBA ODDS BET NOW