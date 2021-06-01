Marcus Stroman looks to stay on top of his game against the pathetic Diamondbacks.

Jacob deGrom did his thing against the Diamondbacks last night, including a rare curveball. Tonight, Marcus Stroman will take the ball looking to keep the Mets in the win column.

Arizona is in one of the roughest stretches in baseball. They finished May with a 5-24 record in the month. Will the Mets take advantage of a struggling team? Get the coffee on after dinner if you’re staying up to watch this one.

Game Info

New York Mets (26-20) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (19-36)

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 – 9:40 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-1, 3.27 ERA)

vs.

Mets: Marcus Stroman (4-4, 2.47 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-105), Under-4.5 (-112)

Over-4.5 (-105), Under-4.5 (-112) Diamondbacks Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-136), Under-3.5 (+117)

Over-3.5 (-136), Under-3.5 (+117) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+132), No (-165)

Yes (+132), No (-165) Diamondbacks to Score First and Win: Yes (+260), No (-345)

Yes (+260), No (-345) First Team to Score: Mets (-167), Diamondbacks (+143)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Dbacks Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD