At this point, why not?

Jacob deGrom was throwing absolute gas on Monday night in Arizona. Through the first four innings, deGrom had ten pitches recorded at 101.0+ mph, which tied the most ever by a starting pitcher in a single game during the pitch-tracking era (2008, including the postseason). It was ridiculous to watch.

For fun, deGrom added a single that had a recorded exit velocity of 105.6 mph.

Then he did something he hadn’t done yet his year.

Jacob deGrom threw a curveball.