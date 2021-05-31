At this point, why not?
Jacob deGrom was throwing absolute gas on Monday night in Arizona. Through the first four innings, deGrom had ten pitches recorded at 101.0+ mph, which tied the most ever by a starting pitcher in a single game during the pitch-tracking era (2008, including the postseason). It was ridiculous to watch.
hahahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/qKG6oVIQpT
— Cut4 (@Cut4) June 1, 2021
For fun, deGrom added a single that had a recorded exit velocity of 105.6 mph.
Then he did something he hadn’t done yet his year.
Jacob deGrom threw a curveball.
Jacob deGrom's 85mph Curveball. pic.twitter.com/AMCswRpcNB
— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 1, 2021