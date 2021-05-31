Jacob deGrom
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

At this point, why not?

Tab Bamford

Jacob deGrom was throwing absolute gas on Monday night in Arizona. Through the first four innings, deGrom had ten pitches recorded at 101.0+ mph, which tied the most ever by a starting pitcher in a single game during the pitch-tracking era (2008, including the postseason). It was ridiculous to watch.

For fun, deGrom added a single that had a recorded exit velocity of 105.6 mph.

Then he did something he hadn’t done yet his year.

Jacob deGrom threw a curveball.

