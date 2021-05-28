The Hawks and Knicks are battling it out in the best playoff series of the first round. New York is winning on the backs of guys like Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson, while Trae Young is showing out for the Hawks.

Let’s jump into our three best Hawks vs. Knicks Game 3 prop picks for this NBA postseason matchup.

Hawks vs. Knicks Prop Picks (May 28, 2021)

Trae Young Over 25.5 Points (-143)

Yes, bet Trae Young every opportunity you can from now until whenever the Hawks are done. Young is still a relatively inexperienced player when it comes to the playoffs, but that hasn’t slowed him down yet. The Knicks are begging Young to shoot. They are trying to take away the passing lanes so he can’t get his teammates involved.

If the Knicks stick with this strategy, Young will have no problem scoring 30. He can score it from all three levels and we expect him to have a monster game on Friday. His first playoff game in Atlanta is going to be must-watch TV.

RJ Barrett Over 1.5 Threes (-160)

The juice is a little high on this prop bet, but it’s still worth the squeeze. RJ Barrett has become one of the best shooters on the Knicks and he thrives in catch-and-shoot situations. After missing five of his six shots in Game 1, Barrett bounced back by hitting two of five in Game 2. We think he’s going to continue that momentum in Atlanta.

There is insane value on Barrett to hit two, three, four, or five triples on FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the over on 1.5, even with the lofty price, is the safer play on Barrett’s three-point total. The Knicks have not had Barrett at his best through two games, but they need him to be a star if they want to win in Atlanta.

Julius Randle Over 5.5 Assists (-105)

Much like RJ Barrett, Julius Randle is not playing his best basketball right now. He finished the second half strong in the Knicks’ Game 2 win, but he still shot poorly and wasn’t facilitating like we are used to seeing. We expect to see Randle have a major bounce-back game against the Hawks here. He is a dominant scorer when he wants to be, but Randle’s passing might be the best part about his breakout 2020-21 season.

Randle averaged 6.0 assists during the regular season. Even though his playoff assist numbers haven’t lived up to the hype, he is still a dynamic playmaker. The price on this over-under is phenomenal. Hammer this over and every other Julius Randle prop you can find. The Hawks are in for a rude awakening.

