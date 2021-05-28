The Knicks and Hawks are going back and forth in what is the best first-round series in the NBA right now. It’s Trae Young against Julius Randle in the battle for Eastern Conference supremacy. After splitting the first two games in New York, these two teams are looking for an edge in Atlanta.

Let’s take a deep dive into the different markets with our Game 3 Hawks vs. Knicks betting pick, complete with the best odds, prop predictions, and analysis.

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds

Here is the current line on Hawks vs. Knicks Game 3 at DraftKings Sportsbook:

TEAM SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL KNICKS +4.5 (-113) +155 O 211.5 (-108) HAWKS -4.5 (-108) -190 U 211.5 (-113)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Hawks-Knicks matchup.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

Julius Randle Top Points Scorer (+180)

Julius Randle has to break out of this funk at some point in this series, right? He was the engine for this Knicks offense alls season long, but he’s hit a rough patch against the Hawks in the playoffs here. Shots that he buried during the regular season are rimming out.

Randle has not scored much in the first two games, but he had Atlanta’s number during the regular season. Randle averaged over 37 points per game in three games against the Hawks in 2020-21. Trae Young is a good candidate to be a game-high scorer, but we think Randle is going to show out after two lackluster games.

Bets We Like With A Hawks Win

Bogdan Bogdanovic Over 17.5 Points (-138)

Bogdan Bogdanovic was one of the hottest shooters in the NBA down the stretch of the season, but he went cold in Game 2 against the Knicks. Bogdanovic only connected on two of his 13 attempts from deep. The Hawks have no chance of beating the Knicks when he plays that poorly. Even with that dreadful performance, Bogdanovic was able to hit 18 points. Don’t sleep on him as a rising star. Bogdanovic is going to cruise to over 17.5 points win or lose on Friday.

Hawks vs. Knicks Pick

The Hawks and Knicks are about as evenly matched as you will find in the playoffs. We expect this series to go at least six games as Trae Young and Julius Randle battle back and forth. We like the Knicks as the road underdog in this matchup. New York is 17-9 ATS as a road underdog this year.

We expect that trend to continue in Atlanta as the Knicks and Hawks prepare for a grind-it-out kind of game. Take the Knicks against the spread and on the moneyline. They’re getting a big win in Atlanta on Friday.

Betting Pick: Knicks +4

