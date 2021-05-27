The New York Knicks are taking swift action against a fan who spit on Trae Young during Wednesday’s game at MSG.

The NBA has an issue with abusive fans and that problem reared its ugly head in Madison Square Garden for Game 2 of the New York Knicks-Atlanta Hawks series. A fan in the front row spat on Trae Young and the interaction was caught on the TNT feed of the game.

The Knicks have identified the spitting fan and banned him from MSG indefinitely. The team released a statement.

“We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely. We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan’s behavior. This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities.”

Trae Young and his father, Ray, both reacted to the incident on social media.

Keep ya mask on my boy😷😅#ThatsJustChildish — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 27, 2021

Gotta get this under control. @russwest44 gets popcorn thrown on him & @TheTraeYoung gets spat on. I can deal with all the chants about my son, it comes with it. But this needs to be addressed.@NBAonTNT @NBA @espn @nyknicks @NBATheJump https://t.co/0WoO5jtAc2 — Ray Young (@rayfordyoung) May 27, 2021

The NBA also released a statement in response to this incident and a situation in Philadelphia where a fan dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook. That fan was also banned from Wells Fargo Arena indefinitely.

The NBA issued the following statement today: pic.twitter.com/AVR9zXrkm9 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 27, 2021

“The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials and our fellow fans. An enhanced code of conduct will be vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved.”