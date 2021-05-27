Be better, Knicks fans!

There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Knicks’ big Game Two victory on Wednesday night. Fans were chanting in MSG and the good vibes carried into the streets after the game. The city is hyped — the Knicks are back!

But not every fan made good choices during or after the game.

During the game, a fan sitting in the second row — behind 50 Cent — spit at Atlanta’s Trae Young as he was preparing to inbound the ball.

Young responded to video of the incident on Twitter.

You can see Derrick Rose’s reaction in the video clip, and every Knicks fan should be sick seeing something like this. There’s no room for actions like this anywhere.