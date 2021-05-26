We had a winner last week at the PGA Championship. We said Patrick Reed at +138 to make the Top 20 was as close to a lock as you’d find on the board; he finished tied for 17th . Here’s hoping you went, way, way far down the board and got Phil Mickelson at +20000 (or higher some places) pre-tournament. For that matter, maybe you only got him at +300 before the final round and watched him cruise to his sixth major and triple your stake in the process.

Even though no shots have been struck since Mickelson won on Sunday, there have been shots fired. Ladies and gentlemen, Brooks Koepka!

A rogue video of Brooks Koepka eye-rolling Bryson DeChambeau into another dimension during an interview at the PGA Championship is taking Twitter by storm 😳: https://t.co/cH1sOZTXsW pic.twitter.com/ku661QbBqk — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 25, 2021

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, WIN $200

40-1 NBA ODDS! BET NOW

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here and bet $5 to win $200 on any NBA postseason game.

The beef between these two goes back to at least 2019, when Koepka joined other professional golfers in criticizing Bryson DeChambeau for slow play. Since then, Koepka has pointedly reminded DeChambeau of Koepka’s big lead in major championships and criticized DeChambeau’s tendency to ask for free relief he’s not entitled to. And now this. It’s tough for DeChambeau, because he’d lose a fight with Koepka (unless he went after Koepka’s surgically repaired knee) and because Koepka still has that 4-1 lead in major championship victories. Neither man is playing this week, so the feud will simmer awhile longer.

Let’s see where the value lies as we dive headfirst into our picks and predictions for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Most birdies/eagles at Colonial since 2013 Jordan Spieth, 150 (4 so far today)

Charley Hoffman, 116 — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 13, 2020

Click here to get FOX Bet and grab 76-1 odds on the Sixers to beat the Wizards in New Jersey and here in Pennsylvania.

VALUE PICK: CHARLEY HOFFMAN TOP 30 (+100)

We have recommended Charley Hoffman in this space before, and while he didn’t come in at +800 to finish top five at the RBC Heritage, he did finish 18th. Since then, he has had two more top-20 finishes. He was 18th at the Valspar Championship a month ago, and he finished 17th last week at the PGA Championship.

Hoffman hasn’t missed a cut since the Waste Management Open at TPC Scottsdale. He missed that cut on February 5. Since that time, he has had seven top-20 finishes (three of those finishes were in the top 10). For value reasons, we’re throttling back to the top 30 because it’s a position Hoffman should probably reach without too much trouble. He’s +175 to finish in the top 20; he’s a fine choice for that bet, too.

"To win on a golf course like Colonial, I couldn't be more proud." – @JustinRose99.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/rUFCckM0NE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 27, 2018

Click here to get FanDuel Sportsbook and bet $1, win $100 guaranteed on any Heat vs. Bucks or Clippers vs. Mavs postseason matchup.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $100 GUARANTEED BONUS

NBA PLAYOFFS PROMO BET NOW

LONG SHOT PICK: JUSTIN ROSE TOP 5 (+600)

Pre-pandemic, Justin Rose was a consistent performer and a straight up ATM. He earned $4.2 million on the Tour in 2017, $8.1 million on the Tour in 2018, and $4.3 million on the Tour in 2019. Since then, some combination of injury and a seeming inability to bring his best game to anything other than major championships has seen his Official World Golf Ranking slip to 41st Not terrible, but not elite. He’s one spot above Max Homa, who has missed the cut in four of his last five starts.

As the saying goes, though, “horses for courses.” Rose has a stellar record at Colonial. He won here in 2018 and was tied for third at this event in 2020. Rose fired a 67 on Sunday at Kiawah to launch himself into the top 10 at the PGA. If he carries that form to Colonial, a high finish seems well within reach.

Patrick Reed carded a 3rd-round 63 today at Colonial, which is tied for his best 3rd- OR 4th-round score in his PGA TOUR career. The only other time in Reed's PGA TOUR career that he shot a 63 in the 3rd round of an event, he won the tournament (2014 Humana Challenge). pic.twitter.com/WN3oaojs4Q — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 13, 2020

PICK TO WIN THE CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE: PATRICK REED (+1700)

Patrick Reed won us a little bit of money last week and we’re looking for him to win us a lot more this week. Reed finished seventh at Colonial last year. He won the Farmers Insurance Open in January and has three other top-10 finishes (including the 2021 Masters) since then. You could also reasonably read this pick as a subtle fade of the chalk favorites, Jordan Spieth (+1050) and Justin Thomas (+1300). It was hard to like anything you saw from Spieth last weekend as he sort of limped to a T30. It was impossible to like anything you saw from Thomas last weekend…because he missed the cut.

Click here to bet $20, win $100 guaranteed (regardless of the outcome) with a no-brainer BetMGM promo.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS REGARDLESS OF OUTCOME!

BET $20, WIN $100 BET NOW