The Brooklyn Nets were as advertised in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics. It took Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving a couple of quarters to get going, but once they did, they never looked back. This might be a short series for the fans in Beantown.

Let’s dive into our three top Celtics vs. Nets Game 2 prop picks for this NBA postseason matchup.

Celtics vs. Nets Prop Picks (May 25, 2021)

Kyrie Irving Over 24.5 Points (-122)

Kyrie Irving was magnificent in Game 1, dropping 29 points on 20 shots en route to the easy win. He always has a little bit extra for his old team. Irving’s total points are set to 24.5 which we think falls well below where he’s going to finish Game 2.

The Nets and Celtics only combined for 197 points in Game 1 — the lowest scoring total of any playoff game this year (including the play-in tournament). That won’t be the case for the entire series. We expect to see a scoring explosion from both teams on Tuesday night. That means it’s going to be smart to hammer the over on almost every single player prop you can find.

We’re starting off with Irving because he’s a safe bet to hit this number even if this game is another grinder like Game 1. Boston doesn’t have an answer defensively for Kyrie and if they were to focus more on him, that just leaves the door open for Durant and Harden. Pick your poison.

Marcus Smart Over 13.5 Points (-108)

Like we said earlier, we expect this game to be a high-scoring affair after Saturday’s grind-it-out game. Marcus Smart was one of the only Celtics who looked like he had anything going offensively in Game 1. Brooklyn is focusing a ton of attention on Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker, rightfully so.

But with Smart’s improved shooting over the years, he’s not a guy teams can leave open on the outside. Barring something unexpected happening, Smart is going to play close to 40 minutes on Tuesday night. That means he should have plenty of opportunities to score.

James Harden Over 17.5 Rebounds + Assists (-115)

James Harden was a one-man scoring machine in Houston, but he’s changing his game up in Brooklyn. He is leaning into his role as a point guard and looking for his teammates first and foremost. He’s always been a solid rebounder in addition to being an elite scorer and passer.

Again, we expect both teams to score well over 100 points in Game 2. If that’s the case, Harden will fly by this rebounds plus assists total. He fell one short of 18 combined rebounds and assists on Saturday, but the Nets were only able to score 104 points in that game.

