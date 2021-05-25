Although Julius Randle is the Most Improved Player of the 2020-21 season, his son Kyden might be the Knicks MVP.

Julius Randle is the 2020-21 Most Improved Player. There was no doubt that it was going to be him and he won the award with an overwhelming 98 first-place votes. But maybe better than winning the award, the Knicks star was given the award by his son. The Knicks posted a video of the moment:

Who better to present Julius with the award than the only and only, Kyden! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bM2jlQGYEh — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 25, 2021

Kyden Randle has been a star on social media this year. It began way back before the season even started when he was hilariously tackling his teammates in a youth league. He’s become a fan favorite since then. Kyden is fully invested in this playoff run and a constant fixture at games.

During the All-Star break, Julius Randle said his son had started referring to himself as an “All-Star kid.” Now he can say he’s a “Most Improved kid?” That doesn’t really sound as good, but either way, he can be proud of what his dad has done this year.

It’s onto Game 2 for the MIP.