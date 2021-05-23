Adam Sandler is backing his New York Knicks as they prepare for the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

The Knicks can’t lose! Adam Sandler is sending good vibes to his favorite team on Twitter. The actor posted a photo of himself and Eric Bogosian in character for “Uncut Gems,” the Safdie Brothers film that features Sandler as a gambling-addicted Knicks fan.

If you have seen the end of the movie, you know why this is a funny picture.

Lets go Knicks pic.twitter.com/Ih4OSEUVTt — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 23, 2021

What would Sandler’s character “Howard Ratner” be betting on this game? We know he would be going big for the occasion.

“Give me over on Randle points, assists, rebounds, Nerlens Noel to win the tip, and RJ Barrett over on threes. Then I want the Knicks to cover the spread in the first half and for the game. This is how I win.”

Yeah, it might have gone something like that. We know one thing for sure — Ratner would have been swept up in the madness that is this New York Knicks season. The Knicks were 45-26-1 against the spread this year. Ratner would be riding high.

The only way this post could have been any better was if it included Mike Francesa, who played a bookie in “Uncut Gems.” Nothing against Bogosian, but there is only one Sports Pope. To his credit, Francesa was excellent in his very small role in the movie.

Sandler has been all over NBA Twitter lately. When he’s not showing love to his Knicks on social media, he’s hooping in a random pickup game on Long Island. Playing basketball in a polo and baggy shorts is peak Long Island dad.

Friend sent me this video of Adam Sandler hoopin’ on Long Island… He’s out here playing pick up everyday 😂 pic.twitter.com/9JzbqQyeaK — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) May 17, 2021