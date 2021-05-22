Zach Wilson and some of his Jets offensive linemen showed out for the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday.

Zach Wilson is getting to know the New York area with his offensive line. The rookie quarterback was in person for Game 4 between the Islanders and Penguins game in Nassau Coliseum. Wilson got a chance to watch a New York team win a playoff game. Jets fans are hoping there are a few of those in his future.

Big shoutout to the @nyjets for bringing the energy to the Coli tonight for Game 4! 💪🏈✈️ pic.twitter.com/NsD3mb5aUY — x – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 22, 2021

Zach Wilson getting to see what Elite looks like in-person #Isles pic.twitter.com/Mu3YVVYlpl — IslesBlog (@IslesBlog) May 22, 2021

All of the Jets are in town as they prepare for OTAs, which begin on Monday. Players can opt-out of OTAs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it looks like Wilson will have a ton of his offensive lineman in the building to help him get going.

Although all eyes were on Wilson early, Jets offensive lineman Dan Feeney stole the show. What’s better than an offensive lineman chugging a beer at a game? An offensive lineman with a mullet chugging a beer at a game. Feeney’s mullet is a thing of beauty.

Jets OL Dan Feeney with the most elite mullet while chugging a beer at the Islanders game. What a beauty. pic.twitter.com/JcaqbriQQU — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 22, 2021

Wilson, Feeney’s mullet, and the rest of the Jets must have brought some good luck to the Isles. They were able to even the series 2-2 on the back of a dominant performance from Ilya Sorokin.

The Russian netminder has been in goal for both of New York’s wins against Pittsburgh. Sorokin stopped 29 of 30 shots en route to the second win of his playoffs career.

The Isles and Penguins will run it back on Monday night in a pivotal Game 5. Can Wilson and the boys catch a flight to Pittsburgh after OTAs?