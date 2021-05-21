Jacob deGrom is reportedly set to make his next start for the New York Mets after spending some time on the injured list.

He returns.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Jacob deGrom is expected to make his next start for the Mets.

This comes after the Amazins ace put together a superb rehab assignment for Low-A St. Lucie Thursday, allowing zero hits through three innings and striking out eight of the nine batters he faced. His fastball was reaching 102 mph during the rehab start.

News: Jacob deGrom is expected to make his next start at the @MLB level, after his successful injury rehab start last night. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) May 21, 2021

Danny Abriano, Alex Smith, and Ryan Morik of SNY write that Jacob’s potential return could be Tuesday, May 25 when the Mets host the Rockies.

deGrom has been on the injured list with right side tightness since May 11; the Mets’ IL filled to the brim with some of the big league club’s top talent, including Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis, Kevin Pillar, and most recently, Taijuan Walker.

deGrom is thus set to possibly return to the mound at a time when the Mets desperately need him amid the aforementioned laundry list of injured players. The rotation is depleted with deGrom, Walker, Noah Syndergaard, and Carlos Carrasco currently unavailable due to health-related setbacks.

One of the only healthy primary starters at the moment, Marcus Stroman, will take the mound to commence a three-game series against Miami Friday night (7:10 p.m. ET).