Jacob deGrom
Courtesy Twitter: @stluciemets

That’s two straight days of good news for the Mets from St. Lucie.

Tab Bamford

On Wednesday, Noah Syndergaard had a strong rehab start. Thursday, Jacob deGrom took the bump for the St. Lucie Mets.

He didn’t take the field on an empty stomach, however. deGrom reportedly bought the entire St. Lucie Mets team Chick-fil-A for their pre-game meal. I guess we’re glad he didn’t have to start on Sunday.

deGrom’s performance was about what you might expect against Low-A level minor leaguers: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K. He threw 41 pitches.

In those 41 pitches, deGrom was throwing legit gas at a rate he hasn’t done frequently even in the majors.

Here’s hoping we see deGrom back with the Mets soon. His minor league opponents are excited for him to get back to the big leagues, too.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU