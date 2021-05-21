That’s two straight days of good news for the Mets from St. Lucie.

On Wednesday, Noah Syndergaard had a strong rehab start. Thursday, Jacob deGrom took the bump for the St. Lucie Mets.

He didn’t take the field on an empty stomach, however. deGrom reportedly bought the entire St. Lucie Mets team Chick-fil-A for their pre-game meal. I guess we’re glad he didn’t have to start on Sunday.

deGrom’s performance was about what you might expect against Low-A level minor leaguers: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K. He threw 41 pitches.

In those 41 pitches, deGrom was throwing legit gas at a rate he hasn’t done frequently even in the majors.

deGrom has just 1 game in his MLB career with 13+ 100.0+ mph pitches: 14 on Sept. 26, 2020 (and yes, I know it's easier to unleash in a rehab start where the IP expectation is lower. BUT. STILL.!!!) https://t.co/zBB04y7jpC — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 21, 2021

Here’s hoping we see deGrom back with the Mets soon. His minor league opponents are excited for him to get back to the big leagues, too.

C'mon @Mets, what do you expect us to do with this? pic.twitter.com/ztGLdCiUja — Palm Beach Cardinals (@GoPBCardinals) May 20, 2021