Thor threw fire off the mound and on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Mets desperately need good news on the injury front, and they got some on Wednesday. Noah Syndergaard made his first trip to the mound since September of 2019 — and he looked good.

Syndergaard, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, retired the first 11 batters he faced for St. Lucie. His fastball touched 95 and his breaking ball induced ground balls.

Take a look at @Noahsyndergaard's first rehab outing: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K

44 pitches, 36 strikes AND he retired the first 11 batters he faced. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TCqmQtFF4L — St. Lucie Mets (@stluciemets) May 19, 2021

The sooner he can get back to the big leagues the better, but the Mets will take their time with Thor. If Wednesday’s start is any indication, he’s done the work to get himself back and is ready to build back the strength to face major league hitters.

That wasn’t the only heat he was throwing, however.

Syndergaard renewed his Twitter rivalry with blogger Richard Staff after the start, eviscerating Staff with a strong blowback to a hot take about his first outing.

They made about as much contact today as you’ve had with your wife and kids this year @RichardStaff https://t.co/QBHPUOOjww — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) May 19, 2021