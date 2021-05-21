The Mets are taking their talents to South Beach this weekend.

The Mets roll into Miami for a weekend set against the Marlins having won six of their last ten despite having 14 players on the IL.

Miami will debut their City Connect jerseys on Friday, paying homage to the Sugar Kings of Cuba. The bright orange jerseys look terrific, but the fear for the Mets shouldn’t be the uniforms. Jazz Chisholm appears to be on the cusp of stardom for the Marlins.

Can the Mets use this weekend to hang onto the top spot in the National League East?

Game Info

New York Mets (20-17) @ Miami Marlins (20-23)

Friday, May 21, 2021 – 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Marcus Stroman (3–4, 2.72 ERA)

vs.

Marlins: Jordan Holloway (1-2, 2.70 ERA)

Odds

Notable Prop Bets:

Marlins Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+100); Under-3.5 (-114)

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-103); Under-3.5 (-114)

Marlins to Score First and Win: Yes (+205); No (-265)

Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+150); No (-190)

First Team to Score: Mets (-152); Marlins (+128)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Mets Lineup

TBD

Marlins Lineup

TBD