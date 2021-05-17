The Marlins are paying homage to the Latino culture in Miami with their new alternate jerseys.

On Monday morning, the Miami Marlins released a first look at their new City Connect jerseys. And they’re straight 🔥.

For la cultura. For our city. This is Legacy. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/2DjcVZeUni — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) May 17, 2021

The Marlins will debut the new uniforms against the Mets on Friday, May 21.

Developed and designed in partnership with Nike and MLB, these new jerseys honor the Cuban Sugar Kings’ iconic design. The uniforms invert the colors of the classic white and red Sugar Kings’ pinstripe jersey.

According to the Marlins’ blog post about the new jerseys, “[the] font and numbers on the jersey blend the past, present, and future of Latin America’s baseball and cultural influence.”

From the Marlins’ blog:

“Our new City Connect uniform seeks to blend sports and lifestyle fashion, remixing the Sugar Kings’ stylish uniform that embodies the unique sense of energy, passion and swagger from our community,” said Michael Shaw, Marlins Vice President of Experience and Innovation. “Thanks to the collaborative efforts with Nike, we developed a refresh of the legendary uniform with a modernized look that embodies the legacy and heritage of past generations and embraces the future of our city. We’re looking forward to seeing our players and fans wear the new look at the ballpark and around the city, with a sense of pride and excitement.”

New for on the field, now added to your collection. The Miami Marlins City Connect Collection is available now at https://t.co/AsKBH5kSGa pic.twitter.com/8RZOytaH3m — New Era Cap (@NewEraCap) May 17, 2021