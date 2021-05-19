The Devils and Rangers will be part of the lottery.

On Wednesday evening the NHL announced the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery will take place on June 2.

The New Jersey Devils hold the fourth slot in the lottery with the same odds as the expansion Seattle Kraken, who were given the third seed. The Devils and Kraken have a 10.3 percent chance of winning the lottery.

The New York Rangers hold the 16th and final spot in the lottery. They have a one percent chance of winning the lottery.

Last year, the Rangers won the draft lottery as “Team E” and were able to select Alexis Lafrenière first overall.

The 2021 draft will be held virtually on July 23 and 24.