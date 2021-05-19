Can the Mets extend their winning streak to three games with a road win over the Atlanta Braves Wednesday night?

The Mets are back on the right track after finding themselves on the losing end of a sweep this past weekend. Following three straight losses to the Rays, the Amazins continued their nine-game road trip with wins over the Braves on Monday and Tuesday.

Catcher Tomas Nido proved heroic in Tuesday’s victory, smashing a two-out solo home run to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth inning. Edwin Diaz then came on to record his seventh save of the season.

Could the Mets extend their current two-game winning streak, further stretch their lead atop the National League East Division, and ultimately sweep Atlanta with a win Wednesday night?

Game Info

New York Mets (20-16) @ Atlanta Braves (19-23)

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – 7:20 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 4.86 ERA)

vs.

Braves: Charlie Morton (2-2, 5.08 ERA)

Odds

Notable Prop Bets:

Mets’ total runs: Over-3.5 (+120); Under-3.5 (-139)

Braves’ total runs: Over-4.5 (+108); Under-4.5 (-125)

Mets to score first and win: Yes (+265); No (-360)

Braves to score first and win: Yes (+130); No (-162)

First team to score: Mets (-103); Braves (-115)

Mets Lineup

