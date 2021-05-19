“Sugar” moved up the all-time ranks for Puerto Rican closers on Tuesday night.

Edwin Díaz closed the books for the Mets’ win in Atlanta on Tuesday night. In doing so, he recorded the 148th regular season save of his career. Díaz now ranks second in major league history among players from Puerto Rico in saves.

Díaz entered the game Tuesday tied with Willie Hernández, who put together one of the more iconic seasons from a relief pitcher in 1984 when he won the Cy Young Award and was named the American League MVP for a season in which he finished a league-leading 68 games. He was a key part of the World Series-winning Detroit Tigers.

Roberto Hernández accumulated 326 saves over a 17-year big league career, placing him in first place. Díaz has a ways to go to catch him at the top of the list.