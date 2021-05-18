New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar took a 95 mile-per-hour fastball to the face in the seventh inning of Monday’s victory.

The Mets snapped a three-game losing streak Monday night with a 3-1 road win over the division-rival Braves.

However, it came at an extremely frightening cost.

In the top of the seventh inning, with the bases loaded, Kevin Pillar came to bat in an attempt to extend his team’s lead (1-0 at the time).

Pillar then recorded an RBI, but in the scariest way possible. A 95 mile-per-hour fastball from Atlanta reliever Jacob Webb hit Pillar in the face, causing the Met outfielder to exit the game immediately.

Despite the outcome of the matchup, it’s clear Pillar and his health-related status are filling the minds of many.

Luis Rojas with the latest update on Kevin Pillar: "Right now he's in the hospital. They're doing a CT scan. We'll find out more probably later tonight."

“Right now he’s in the hospital. They’re doing a CT scan. We’ll find out more probably later [Monday],” Mets manager Luis Rojas said following the win. “It’s something that we can share with [the media on Tuesday] potentially. But, our head trainer Brian Chicklo took him there and they’re still doing some of the tests that they need to do just to see what he has.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker then spoke on the unfortunate situation. It’s worth noting Jacob Webb additionally exited the game following the hit-by-pitch.

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about Kevin Pillar's hit-by-pitch "That's about as sickening as a thing as you can see on a baseball field…this guy is nothing but a pro the way he carries himself, how he plays the game"

“Yeah, that was enough right there — I didn’t want [Webb] to continue after that,” he said. “I just hope Pillar is okay. That was ugly and everybody keep him in your prayers.”

“That’s about as sickening as a thing I think as you can see on a baseball field, when a kid gets hit like that…hopefully everything works out okay,” Snitker added. “This guy is nothing but a pro; the way he carries himself, how he plays the game. He’s a gamer; he’s a true pro. You just hope everything works out good for him.”

Braves catcher Jeff Mathis additionally commented on the matter.

"I hope he's OK. It was very scary." — Braves catcher Jeff Mathis on Kevin Pillar

“It was really scary. First of all, I hope he’s okay…just wish him the best,” he said. “But I’ve been around it, this has happened to me before, and it’s just a scary thing. Unfortunately, it’s a part of baseball. I hope he’s okay.”

“I talked to [Jacob Webb] right after and then when we got to the bench,” Mathis revealed. “Nobody in the ballpark thought he was trying to do that on purpose; he felt terrible. It obviously was nothing that he wanted to do. But it is a part of baseball and as much as it stinks, all that we can do is hope that he’s okay and move on.”

Pillar then revealed his status on Twitter late Monday night, noting that he’s “fine.”

Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I'm doing fine! #RBI #gamewinner 👍🏽👍🏽 — Kevin Pillar