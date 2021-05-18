Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar took a 95 mile-per-hour fastball to the face during Monday’s win over the Atlanta Braves.

Scary sight during Monday night’s Mets-Braves matchup.

In the top of the seventh inning with the bases loaded and his team up 1-0, Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar took a 95 mile-per-hour fastball from Braves reliever Jacob Webb to the face. Pillar immediately exited the game and needed to attend the hospital for a CT scan but assured fans later that night that he was “fine.”

Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine! #RBI #gamewinner 👍🏽👍🏽 — Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) May 18, 2021

The Mets then released an update on the outfielder Tuesday morning:

“After being hit by a pitch in the top of the seventh inning last night, Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures,” the organization said in a statement. “He will be meeting with a facial specialist in Atlanta to determine next steps.”

Per this update, Pillar isn’t suffering from any concussion-related symptoms.

Not only did Pillar exit the game following the incident, but so did Jacob Webb, who was visibly shaken up due to the hit-by-pitch.

Given the bases were loaded, the play ended up driving in a run to give the Mets a 2-0 lead. Following a run from each team during the eighth inning, Edwin Diaz notched the save in the ninth to give the Mets a 3-1 victory. New York thus snapped a three-game losing streak.

At 19-16, the Mets will continue their road trip and series in Atlanta with a 7:20 p.m. ET matchup against the Braves Tuesday night. It’s currently unclear who will be taking the mound for the Amazins.