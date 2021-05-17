Thor is on his way back.

The Mets currently have 12(!) players on the IL, including Jacob deGrom, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto. Their roster is hurting and in desperate need of some good news on the health front.

So… here’s some good news.

News: Noah Syndergaard will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. Seth Lugo will do so on Tuesday. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) May 17, 2021

Syndergaard hasn’t thrown since Sept. 2019 but has been on-track to return this summer. Lugo would be a welcome return as well.