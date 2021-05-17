Noah Syndergaard
Thor is on his way back.

Tab Bamford

The Mets currently have 12(!) players on the IL, including Jacob deGrom, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto. Their roster is hurting and in desperate need of some good news on the health front.

So… here’s some good news.

Syndergaard hasn’t thrown since Sept. 2019 but has been on-track to return this summer. Lugo would be a welcome return as well.

