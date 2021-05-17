DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 18: Jeff McNeil #6 of the New York Mets circles the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 18, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The list of wounded Mets continues growing. 

Tab Bamford

According to Dessha Thosar of the New York Daily News, the Mets will add two more names to their growing list of injured players on Monday.

That’s 12 names on the IL when Conforto and McNeil go on the list. And the timing couldn’t be worse; the Mets are in Atlanta for a big series this week.

