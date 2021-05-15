Let’s gear up for the Preakness with all the information you need to know about how to bet on this Triple Crown race in New York.

It is legal to bet on the Preakness online in New York. Betting on horse racing operates under a different set of guidelines than normal horse racing, but it is fully legal to bet on the Preakness in New York.

Online sports betting is coming to New York soon, but you can still bet on horse racing in the Empire State. TVG is our favorite app for betting on the horses and they are offering an insane $300 risk-free bet to get started.

The Preakness field is led by Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby winner, but there is some controversy. Medina Spirit was flagged for a positive drug test following its win at Churchill Downs. That means there will be plenty of eyeballs on the Preakness to see if this horse can do it again.

Betting on the Preakness Online in New York

Sports bettors in New York can rejoice. Online sports betting is on its way to New York after lawmakers finally pushed it through earlier this year. It will take months before there is a full-scale launch in the state, but you can bet on the Preakness online.

Betting on horse racing is very different from major American sports. Basketball, football, and other popular sports have point spreads, totals, and moneylines to place wagers on. However, horse racing is much different. Let’s take a look through how you can get in on the action this Saturday.

How To Bet on the Preakness in New York

Like we said earlier, TVG is the best horse racing app around. It is available to New Yorkers and new users can grab a risk-free bet of up to $300 when they register. TVG is FanDuel Sportsbook's sister app. Bettors should have confidence that this is a top-notch experience for any horse racing bettor.

TVG is FanDuel Sportsbook’s sister app. Bettors should have confidence that this is a top-notch experience for any horse racing bettor. Remember, you won’t find odds on the Preakness at online sportsbooks like FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, PointsBet, or others.

TVG makes it easy for experienced bettors and beginners to hit the ground running. The easy-to-use interface makes placing a bet a breeze. Signing up is as easy as 1-2-3. Follow these steps to start up with TVG today:

Create an account with TVG. Make an initial deposit into your newly-created account. Place your first bet risk-free up to $300.

How To Bet on Horse Racing

There are two types of ways to bet on the horses. The most basic way is to bet on horses to finish first, second, or third. The more complicated, and potentially lucrative way to bet on the ponies is by placing exotic bets. Let’s take a deep dive into the different ways to bet on the Preakness.

Experienced horse racing bettors might already know the intricacies of straight bets vs. exotic bets. If that is the case, feel free to skip down to the current Preakness odds found below.

Win, Place, Show

This is simple. “Win” is self-explanatory. You are picking a horse to win the race. “Place” and “show” are the choices for the second and third-place finishers. Betting on horses to win, place, or show is the easiest way to get your feet wet with horse racing. Simply pick a horse and an outcome and enjoy.

Exotic Bets

Exotic bets are where the big money is made. There are two different kinds of exotic bets — horizontal and vertical. Horizontal bets occur across multiple races. Bettors can pick the winner in multiple races to increase their overall payout.

However, with all eyes on the Preakness, we think most bettors are going to be interested in vertical betting. This involves picking the finishing order of a single race. An exacta bet requires bettors to pick the first two horses. A trifecta includes the first three while a superfecta is the top four horses.

When bettors guess right on these bets, the payout is absolutely massive.

Preakness Odds

Here are the current odds on this year’s Preakness:

Horse Odds Trainer / Jockey Ram 30-1 D. Wayne Lukas / Ricardo Santana Keepmeinmind 15-1 Robertino Diodoro / David Cohen Medina Spirit 9-5 Bob Baffert / John Velazquez Crowded Trade 10-1 Chad C. Brown / Javier Castellano Midnight Bourbon 5-1 Steven M. Asmussen / Irad Ortiz Jr. Rombauer 12-1 Michael W. McCarthy / Flavien Prat France Go de Ina 20-1 Hideyuki Mori / Joel Rosario Unbridled Honor 15-1 Todd A. Pletcher / Luis Saez Risk Taking 15-1 Chad C. Brown / Jose Ortiz Concert Tour 5-2 Bob Baffert / Mike Smith

Where is the Value on the Preakness?

This is a tough call. Medina Spirit is entering the race as the favorite and that should come as no surprise. Despite the Kentucky Derby controversy, Medina Spirit looked incredible at Churchill Downs. Legendary trainer Bob Baffert and all-time great jockey Johnny Velazquez helped put Medina Spirit over the top.

Some bettors don’t like taking the favorite which is understandable. Although Medina Spirit is going to be tough to beat, there are plenty of other horses to choose in the Preakness. Concert Tour is another Baffert-trained horse that is currently going off at 5-2 to win. Midnight Bourbon is also getting some love at 5-1 odds.

For anyone looking for a long shot to win big, Keepmeinmind is a good horse to keep in mind at 15-1. A win bet on Keepmeinmind has the potential to make bettors a lot of money. And the best part is, if it doesn’t, TVG users will get a full refund in site credit.

TVG users will get a full refund in site credit.

