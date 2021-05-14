A Rangers legend leaves the organization.

Larry Brooks of The Post reported Thursday evening that Brian Leetch resigned from his hockey operations advisory position with Rangers.

It appears his replacement may be Mike Grier.

Rangers have hired Mike Grier as adviser to hockey operations, Post has learned. Drury and Grier go back to mid-90s as BU teammates, reunited in Buffalo mid-00s. That fills vacancy created by Leetch's departure. Drury aggressive reaching out to candidates to fill mgt. spots. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) May 14, 2021

Grier, 46, appeared in 1,060 regular season games with four franchises during his NHL career. Originally a ninth round pick (back when there were more than seven rounds) in the 1993 NHL Draft by St. Louis, Grier also appeared in 101 postseason games.