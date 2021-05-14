A Rangers legend leaves the organization. 

Tab Bamford

Larry Brooks of The Post reported Thursday evening that Brian Leetch resigned from his hockey operations advisory position with Rangers.

It appears his replacement may be Mike Grier.

Grier, 46, appeared in 1,060 regular season games with four franchises during his NHL career. Originally a ninth round pick (back when there were more than seven rounds) in the 1993 NHL Draft by St. Louis, Grier also appeared in 101 postseason games.

 

 

 

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU