DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out a tremendous UFC 262 promo for new players ahead of a stacked card set to go off this Saturday night.

Those who register as new users at DraftKings Sportsbook will be able to grab 100-1 odds UFC 262 promo on Charles Oliveira or Michael Chandler to win the lightweight main event.

This is a no-brainer of a deal, one that requires very little upfront commitment and wild odds, that will make the UFC 262 betting experience all the more intriguing. This deal will be available leading up to the main event on Saturday night.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook and grab 100-1 odds on UFC 262 by clicking here.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS Bet $1, Win $100

DraftKings Sportsbook UFC 262 100-1 Odds Promo

This offer is about as straightforward as it gets.

Just bet $1 on either Oliveira or Chandler to win the lightweight main event, and if the fighter you back gets the job done, DraftKings Sportsbook will dish out a $100 bonus.

Some quick terms and conditions to know:

The deal is only available for new users. Those who are pre-existing users of DraftKings Sportsbook will not be eligible for participation.

This promotional offer is currently live and will remain that way up until the commencement of the fight on Saturday night.

Your qualifying bet will be the first bet made after registering and can only be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $1.

You cannot combine this offer with any other new-user offer that DraftKings Sportsbook may provide.

Users must be at least 21 years of age and located in Colorado, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, Tennessee, or West Virginia.

How to Get 100-1 Odds for UFC 262 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the steps you must complete in order to take advantage of this great promo:

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook, which takes just a moment to do. Get started by clicking here. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods. Place a $1 bet on either Oliveira or Chandler to win the fight outright at +10000 odds. If the fighter you back wins, you’ll earn $100 in free bets within 24 hours of the event’s conclusion.

Yes, the process is that simple, making it easy to cash in on this no-brainer odds deal.

UFC 262 Odds

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the normal odds for the lightweight main event have Oliveira favored at -134 and Chandler at +110.

This means a $1 bet on the former could net you a profit of $.75, while a $1 bet on the latter could earn you a profit of $1.10. Obviously, that’s not exactly a worthwhile proposition.

But with this promo, you new players can instead earn $100 in free bets — a $99.25 or $98.90 increase in potential profit, depending on which fighter you back.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook and grab 100-1 odds on UFC 262 by clicking here.

