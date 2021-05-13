Will we get another run with Torts?

The head coach job at Madison Square Garden is open right now, and there’s a lot of interest in who the New York Rangers will pick to lead their rebuild into the future.

The odds are leaning to Gerard Gallant.

Odds on who the next #NYR Head Coach will be. pic.twitter.com/5HZEE1XVVM — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) May 13, 2021

John Tortorella would be a fun reunion for some, and Patrick Roy would feel… odd.

How about Mark Messier behind the bench?

What’s your pick for the next head coach of New York’s Original Six franchise?