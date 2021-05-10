Thor reportedly to begin rehab assignment soon.

As Mets fans watched Jacob deGrom leave his start early on Sunday after being scratched earlier in the week, there was an understandable level of concern. The best pitcher in the game not feeling well isn’t good for a team that’s still searching for consistency all over the diamond.

But some relatively good news came after the game. Acting GM Zack Scott shared health updates regarding a few missing arms, specifically Noah Syndergaard.

Scott told the media this weekend that Syndergaard will begin a rehab assignment “in a week or so.”

“That would be a good step forward for both of them to get them on their way back,” Scott said. “I don’t think anything has really changed on their timeline.”

The timeline for Syndergaard has been June or July since he had Tommy John surgery early in the pandemic shutdown. He last appeared in a game for the Mets on Sept. 29, 2019 against the Braves.

His rehab assignment will be used to build up his arm strength and durability. This news is good; the Mets keeping him on track to return mid-season would be a significant boost to the rotation.

The Mets are still working to get Carlos Carrasco and Seth Lugo back from their injuries. Scott also noted that Lugo, also heading out on a rehab assignment soon, could be back in the Mets’ bullpen later this month.