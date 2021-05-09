After missing his last start, New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom had to leave after five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Jacob deGrom was perfect through four innings and only allowed one run through five innings, but he couldn’t go deeper than that. The New York Mets pulled deGrom after his warm-up pitches for the sixth inning.

Breaking news: Jacob deGrom is departing today's game alongside trainer Brian Chicklo. The two met on the mound before the top of the sixth inning, chatted, and then deGrom exited. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 9, 2021

The two-time Cy Young winner struck out six batters while allowing one hit and three walks. His ERA is at 0.68 after allowing one run.

He missed his last start after dealing with some inflammation in his right lat. The exact reason for deGrom’s exit is unclear at this time. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.