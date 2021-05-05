Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Mets desperately need their ace to be healthy and on the mound. 

Tab Bamford

The New York Mets sent a shockwave through the baseball landscape on Tuesday evening when they scratched reigning Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom from his scheduled start in St. Louis.

Mother Nature did the Mets a favor and the game on Tuesday was rained out. But that doesn’t change the reality that Mets fans are still concerned that the best pitcher in baseball isn’t 100 percent.

After Tuesday’s game was officially postponed, the Mets announced that an MRI revealed inflammation in deGrom’s right lat.

Manager Luis Rojas told the media that the team did not intend to put deGrom on the Injured List, however. Rojas said he is optimistic his ace can pitch against Arizona at Citi Field this weekend.

The plan, according to Rojas, is for deGrom to not throw for a couple days and see how he feels.

Jordan Yamamoto is being called up to potentially start the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader in St. Louis.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU