The Mets desperately need their ace to be healthy and on the mound.

The New York Mets sent a shockwave through the baseball landscape on Tuesday evening when they scratched reigning Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom from his scheduled start in St. Louis.

Mother Nature did the Mets a favor and the game on Tuesday was rained out. But that doesn’t change the reality that Mets fans are still concerned that the best pitcher in baseball isn’t 100 percent.

After Tuesday’s game was officially postponed, the Mets announced that an MRI revealed inflammation in deGrom’s right lat.

The MRI on Jacob deGrom showed inflammation in his right lat. He will refrain from throwing for the next few days.



RHP Jordan Yamamoto has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse…He will wear #45.



RHP Sean Reid-Foley has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. — New York Mets (@Mets) May 4, 2021

Manager Luis Rojas told the media that the team did not intend to put deGrom on the Injured List, however. Rojas said he is optimistic his ace can pitch against Arizona at Citi Field this weekend.

The plan, according to Rojas, is for deGrom to not throw for a couple days and see how he feels.

Jordan Yamamoto is being called up to potentially start the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader in St. Louis.