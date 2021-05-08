DraftKings Sportsbook is coming through with another amazing offer, this time for the super middleweight boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders tonight.

Those who register as new users at DraftKings Sportsbook will be able to grab a 55-1 odds promo on either Alvarez or Saunders winning the fight outright.

That’s right, a game-changing offer that could definitely make you a winner, so head over to DraftKings Sportsbook to catch these knockout odds.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook and grab 55-1 odds on Alvarez vs. Saunders by clicking here.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS ALVAREZ or SAUNDERS TO WIN!

55-1 FIGHT ODDS BET NOW

DraftKings Sportsbook Alvarez vs. Saunders 55-1 Odds Promo

This deal is simple: Just bet $1 on either fighter to win, and if that individual emerges victorious, you’ll earn $55 in free bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

You must be a new user to participate. Pre-existing users of DraftKings Sportsbook will not be eligible for participation.

Your qualifying bet will be the first bet made after registering and can only be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $1.

You cannot combine this offer with any other offer that DraftKings Sportsbook may provide to new users, such as the $1,050 free bet.

Users must be at least 21 years of age and located in any of the states in which sports betting is legally permitted.

How to Grab 55-1 Odds on Alvarez vs. Saunders at DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the steps you must complete in order to take advantage of this deal.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook, which is simple to do. Get started by clicking here. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods. You will be given a single-use odds boost on either Alvarez or Saunders to win the fight at 55-1 odds (+5500). Choose the boost from your betting Jio slip before placing your $1 bet on either Alvarez or Saunders. Confirm/verify your bet. Sit back, enjoy the fight, and if your fighter wins, you’ll earn $55 in free bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook within 24 hours of the event’s conclusion.

Alvarez vs. Saunders Odds

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the normal odds for this fight are Alvarez 770, Saunders +450.

This means a $1 bet on Alvarez would normally earn you $.13 in profit if he were to win the fight. A $1 bet on Saunders would thus earn you a profit of $4.50 if he were to win.

Not a great return, as you can see.

But if you utilize this great offer, you’ll be able to cash in on $55 in free bets instead — a much more intriguing deal. In short, this DraftKings Sportsbook fight promo provides a tremendous amount of value on both fighters, but it’s a wild deal for those looking to back the heavy favorite.

This is game-changing, simple as that. So you must head over to DraftKings Sportsbook and follow the above steps in order to take advantage of the promo before it’s too late.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook and grab 55-1 odds on Alvarez vs. Saunders by clicking here.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS ALVAREZ or SAUNDERS TO WIN!

55-1 FIGHT ODDS BET NOW