BetMGM Sportsbook is giving away free money to new users ahead of this weekend’s jam-packed sports schedule.

New players who sign up and make a deposit at BetMGM can win $100 in bonuses by betting $20 on any sporting event. Your first bet doesn’t even need to hit to cash in on the bonus. As long as you make the bet, you are guaranteed to win $100.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS REGARDLESS OF OUTCOME!

BET $20, WIN $100 BET NOW

This is the easiest way to win $100 this weekend. The best part about this promo is that if your original $20 bet hits, you still get the $100 in addition to your winnings.

Users who place a $20 bet on the Knicks to beat the Suns on Friday at +220 odds can win $44 on top of the $100 bonus. Of course, new players don’t have to bet on the Knicks. This offer is applicable to any game in any sport this weekend.

Click here to bet $20, win $100 guaranteed (regardless of the outcome) with a no-brainer BetMGM promo.

The BetMGM $100 Bonus is a Guarantee

This new-user bonus is among the best of the best when it comes to online sportsbooks. Plenty of promos feature boosted odds or special prices on certain markets. However, this offer from BetMGM is a guaranteed payout no matter the outcome of your bet.

Sticking with the Knicks example, if they were to lose to the Suns on Friday night, any new players would still receive that bonus. This offer gives you the opportunity to win big without any risk of losing. Sure, your $20 bet might not hit, but that’s not a problem when you have $100 coming your way.

To get in on the action, follow these simple steps:

Create an account with BetMGM using any of the available links on the page. Make a deposit of at least $20 to qualify for this promotion. Place a $20 wager on any available market. You will be credited with $100 in bonuses within 72 hours of the completion of your event.

Betting Markets at BetMGM

The better question here is what can’t you bet on at BetMGM? MLB betting is hot right now as baseball season kicks into full gear. Meanwhile, the NBA and NHL are on the cusp of the playoffs and there are meaningful games played every single night.

We recommend placing your $20 wager on a moneyline, spread, or total on any MLB, NBA, or NHL game this weekend. That is the quickest way to secure the $100 in bonuses on BetMGM.

We also recommend checking out futures odds on BetMGM. They have some of the most competitive prices on futures of any sportsbook around.

NY Teams This Weekend

There is a full slate of games for New Yorkers to enjoy this weekend. With the Knicks and Nets both in the thick of the playoff hunt, the Yankees and Mets starting to heat up, there is no shortage of games to bet. Here is the full list of games for the New York area teams this weekend:

Knicks @ Suns — Friday, 10 p.m. ET

Knicks @ Clippers — Sunday, 3:30 p.m

Nets @ Nuggets — Saturday, 10 p.m.

Yankees vs. Nationals — Friday, 7 p.m.

Yankees vs. Nationals — Saturday, 1 p.m.

Yankees vs. Nationals — Sunday, 1 p.m.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks — Friday, 7 p.m.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks — Saturday, 7 p.m.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks — Sunday, 7 p.m.

