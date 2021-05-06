After splitting Wednesday’s doubleheader, the New York Mets look to split the series in St. Louis.

After a brutal 24 hours that saw the Mets fire their hitting coaches, scratch Jacob deGrom and subsequently get an MRI for their ace, the Mets bounced back with a split in Wednesday’s double dip in St. Louis.

The Mets lost the first game 4-1 but bounced back with a solid 7-2 win in the nightcap. The win was desperately needed.

Taijuan Walker is set to take the ball on Thursday in the matinee finale of the four-game series as the Mets look to split the series against the Central Division-leading Cardinals. The biggest question: will Francisco Lindor get a hit?

Game Info

New York Mets (12-13) @ St. Louis Cardinals (18-13)

Thursday, May 6, 2021 – 1:15 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Taijuan Walker (1-1, 3.00 ERA)

vs.

Cardinals: John Gant (2-2, 2.16 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 7.5

Mets -1.5

Mets Lineup

TBD

Cardinals Lineup

TBD