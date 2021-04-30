Betting on the NBA can be a toss-up from game to game, but DraftKings Sportsbook is making it easy to win with a no-brainer sign-up bonus this weekend.

New users who sign up and make an initial deposit on DraftKings Sportsbook can bet $1 on any NBA game’s moneyline and win $100 if their team hits a three-pointer. Those are insane 100-1 odds on a team to hit a three.

What are the chances of this bet hitting? It’s pretty much a guarantee considering how important the three-point shot is to the modern NBA. Even teams that are near the bottom of the league in three-point attempts will hit 10 or more triples on average. The Cleveland Cavaliers are the only NBA team that is averaging fewer than 10 threes per game (9.8).

It really doesn’t matter who you pick for your $1 moneyline. Any team will hit on these 100-1 odds, giving new users the chance at securing $100 in free bets.

There isn’t much to this sign-up bonus. DraftKings Sportsbook is running this promo through May 2nd so new users have some time to get in on the action. But why wait? This bet is a lock to hit no matter what game or team you pick. It makes sense to hit the ground running as soon as possible on this promo.

Let’s take a look at some of the finer points of this offering:

This offer is valid on any NBA game between 4/30 and 5/2.

New users must make a deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this odds boost.

$1 moneyline bets must be placed prior to game start and must be your first real-money bet.

If the team you bet hits a three-pointer, you will be awarded $100 in free bets when your $1+ bet settles.

Claiming This NBA Promo From DraftKings Sportsbook

Now that we established just how easy it is to win on this bet, let’s take a look at how you can go about claiming these 100-1 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. It only takes a few simple steps to grab this promo:

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking on any of the available links above or below on the page. Make a deposit of $5 or more using any of the convenient and secure banking methods. Place a $1+ moneyline bet on any NBA team this weekend. Win $100 in free bets when that team connects on a three-pointer. All free bets will be issued after the $1 moneyline bet settles.

Conditions and Terms

Some info and terms to know about this no-brainer NBA promo:

These free bets are awarded as four separate $25 bets.

These bets are valid for up to seven days after issue.

One qualifying bet per user.

This offer is only available for first-time depositors on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Users must be located in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, or West Virginia.

