If you are looking to bet on this year’s Kentucky Derby, TVG is the go-to app. Despite the overall slow rollout of online sports betting across the country, wagering on horse racing has different rules, meaning that bettors in an as many as 31 different states can legally place wagers on the Run for the Roses at TVG.

Bettors who register and make a first deposit at TVG before the 2021 Kentucky Derby can grab a $300-risk free first bet.

TVG BET ON THE DERBY! GET THE APP! NEW PLAYER BONUS $300

RISK-FREE BET NOW

TVG, which is the sister-app of sports betting industry giant FanDuel Sportsbook, is available in all 31 states where it is legal to bet on the Kentucky Derby.

Notably, traditional sports betting apps such as FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM do not offer horse racing odds, meaning that it requires bettors who are looking to score big on the 147th running of The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports to download a special horse racing betting app.

Click here to get a $300 risk-free first bet at TVG for the Kentucky Derby.

TVG Has $300 Risk-Free Kentucky Derby Promo

Given traditional online sportsbook apps don’t offer Kentucky Derby betting odds, bettors may be wondering where and how to bet.

In our view, TVG offers the best all-around Kentucky Derby betting experience. Backed with an easy-to-use interface, a wide range of horse racing betting markets, and a $300 risk-free bet, the app has emerged as the preferred wagering option for both novice and experienced horse racing bettors.

Bettors can wager on standard outcomes such as win, place, or show. They can also try their hand at more complicated parlay wagers known as vertical and horizontal exotic bets.

TVG offers bettors vertical exotic plays such as an exacta (first and second place finish), trifecta (first, second and third), superfecta (first, second, third and fourth) and super high five (predicting the top five finishing order).

These wager types allow users to place one or multiple wagers at longer odds to maximize potential profits of winning bets.

How to Sign Up for the TVG Kentucky Derby Promo

Those who are looking to sign up and grab the $300 risk-free first bet new user promo from TVG can follow these simple steps to make it happen:

Start the registration process by clicking right here . Enter some brief info (name, address, email address, etc.)

. Enter some brief info (name, address, email address, etc.) Make a first deposit with a new TVG account by selecting a deposit method. All standard forms of electronic banking are available. First deposits must be at least $10, although we recommend a stronger first deposit in order to take advantage of the full $300 risk-free first bet offer.

Place a bet on the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Wagers can be on the outright race winner, the wager types mentioned above, or any other available betting market.

If the wager wins, TVG will issue the full cash payment within moments of the its conclusion. If the bet loses, users will have receive back the wager amount in site credit.

TVG BET ON THE DERBY! GET THE APP! NEW PLAYER BONUS $300

RISK-FREE BET NOW

States With Legal Kentucky Derby Betting

Where can you legally bet on the Kentucky Derby with TVG? Check it out:

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

Ohio

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wyoming

Click here to get a $300 risk-free first bet at TVG for the Kentucky Derby.