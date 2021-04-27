FanDuel Sportsbook is adding a little bit of excitement to the NFL Draft this year. Although Trevor Lawrence is the overwhelming favorite to go first overall, you can now get insane odds on the Jacksonville Jaguars to draft him thanks to an outstanding new player offer.

New users who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and download the app can get 20-1 odds on the Jaguars to draft Trevor Lawrence first overall. A $5 bet pays out $100 on this no-brainer.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS Lawrence To Go No. 1 Overall!

20-1 ODDS! BET NOW

There isn’t much to consider with this sign up bonus. The Jaguars are making it no secret—they are taking Trevor Lawrence first overall and building the franchise around him. He’s arguably the best quarterback prospect to enter the NFL since Andrew Luck.

That’s why Lawrence is currently listed at -50000 odds to go No. 1 overall, but those odds don’t matter for new users at FanDuel Sportsbook. You won’t find a better deal on Lawrence anywhere else.

Click here to grab 20-1 odds on the Jaguars to take Trevor Lawrence with FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s 20-1 Odds on Trevor Lawrence

Almost every team in the NFL would jump at the chance to draft Lawrence. Outside of a handful of teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and the Arizona Cardinals, Lawrence would be an upgrade for plenty of teams. The Jags tanked their way to the bottom of the standings for the right to draft first in April.

Lawrence to Jacksonville is almost a done deal, but let’s break down how ridiculous this odds boost is. Normal market odds on FanDuel Sportsbook have Lawrence listed at -50000, but new users can get that same market at +2000. This is a no-brainer bet simply because of the value that you can get.

Player Current Odds Bet Needed to Win $100 20-1 Promo Odds $ Needed to Win $100 Trevor Lawrence -50000 $50,000 +2000 $5

Get the FanDuel Sportsbook NFL Draft 20-1 Odds Promo

First things first, this offer is only available to new users on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Existing users can bet on any number of different draft props that are on the board, but this Lawrence odds boost is only for first-time depositors.

To get started, sign up by clicking here. You will need some basic information like your name, email address, physical address, and the last four digits of your social security number.

After creating an account, deposit at least $5 using any of the available deposit methods. PayPal, bank transfers, and credit/debit cards are all secure and convenient ways to put money into your account.

Finally, make sure you have the FanDuel Sportsbook app downloaded. This offer is only redeemable via the app, which is available to iPhone and Android users.

Betting on the NFL Draft

This new user offer basically guarantees a win. It’s the perfect way to start off an account with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moreover, there are plenty of other NFL Draft markets to bet on this weekend. There are player over-unders, player vs. player props, and wagers on the exact order of the draft.

Users must be at least 21 years of age or older to play on online sportsbooks. This offer is only available to users in states where FanDuel Sportsbook operates. Among those states include New Jersey, Indiana, Colorado, Tennessee and Michigan, among others.

Click here to grab 20-1 odds on the Jaguars to take Trevor Lawrence with FanDuel Sportsbook.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS Lawrence To Go No. 1 Overall!

20-1 ODDS! BET NOW