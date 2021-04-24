The Devils defenseman shared an update about his condition on social media.

On Friday morning, New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban announced on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 31-year-old was placed on the COVID-19 protocol list on Tuesday and announced that he had the virus on Friday.

In a video of himself in a bathtub, Subban said that he’s been hit hard by COVID-19 and thanked everyone for the well-wishes. He also said that he’d be “back in the mix” soon.

Covid all up in my grill right now… but Thank you for gifts, messages and well wishes!!! ❤️ 🙌🏿 stay safe! #covidhair👀 pic.twitter.com/DVq2MQLDsM — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) April 23, 2021

Subban hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations since coming over to New Jersey from the Nashville Predators, but his absence from the defense is glaring.

The Devils started off the season well, but have really struggled and are currently on a league-worst nine-game losing streak. The defense, in particular, has looked weak and Subban’s veteran leadership, experience, and skill are missed.

The Devils will miss the playoffs, but Subban will look to recover and end the season on a high note while heading into 2022 strong.