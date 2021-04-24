FanDuel Sportsbook’s UFC 261 promo is a total knockout. Sorry for the awful pun, but this really is an insane deal that offers the best odds around on Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

New users who sign up, make an initial deposit, and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app can get 30-1 odds on either fighter in the championship bout between Usman and Masvidal at UFC 261. A $5 bet pays out at $150.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS UFC 261 WINNER!

BET $5, WIN $150 BET NOW

This is one of the most hyped fights of the year and it’s going to be a battle. Although Usman is the heavy favorite, Masvidal knows his way around the octagon.

Take the risk out of betting on UFC 261 by taking advantage of this promo from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and get 30-1 odds on UFC 261.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s 30-1 UFC 261 Odds Boost

Throw out the original odds on Usman-Masvidal at UFC 261. First-time depositors on FanDuel Sportsbook don’t need to worry about Usman entering this fight as a heavy favorite. New users can boost the odds on either fighter to +3000.

These are some of the best odds that bettors will find on this Saturday’s Welterweight Championship. You only need to risk $5 for a massive $150 payout, making this a low-risk, high-reward offer.

To get in on the action, follow these simple steps:

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking here. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to trigger this promotion. The maximum bet on this offer is $5. Download the app. Users can sign up on the website, but this offer is only redeemable via the app. Place a $5 wager on Usman or Masvidal moneyline at +3000 odds.

Immense Value With FanDuel Sportsbook

Obviously, anything can happen in a UFC title fight. Masvidal is the owner of the fastest knockout in UFC history. Who could forget his flying knee that sent Ben Askren to another universe.

Usman loves to take fights to the ground. Could Masvidal land another massive knockout blow when the champ is trying to bring him down? It’s possible, but that doesn’t change the fact that new users can grab incredible value on Usman.

The champ is listed at -390 on FanDuel Sportsbook right now. That means existing users would need to risk $585 to win $150 on Usman. New users who sign up via any of the available links on the page can net that same payout on a $5 bet.

With that value in mind, this bet is a complete no-brainer.

UFC 261 Odds

Here are the current UFC 261 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook:

Kamaru Usman (c) -390

Jorge Masvidal +310

Weili Zhang (c) -210

Rose Namajunas +176

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -390

Jessica Andrade +310

Chris Weidman -124

Uriah Hall +106

Jim Crute -205

Anthony Smith +172

Usman-Masvidal is the main event, but it is one of three championship bouts on the night. Weili Zhang is looking to defend her title against the always dangerous Rose Namajunas. But prior to that, Valentina Shevchenko is going to try and win her fifth title defense of the Women’s Flyweight Championship. The UFC 261 card is jam-packed.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and get 30-1 odds on UFC 261.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS UFC 261 WINNER!

BET $5, WIN $150 BET NOW