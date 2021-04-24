UFC 261 is headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal and DraftKings Sportsbook is going in big for the occasion.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering new users the chance to grab 26-1 (+2600) odds on Usman or Masvidal. Simply bet $5 and win $130 if your fighter pulls out the victory.

Betting on mixed martial arts isn’t easy. The term “puncher’s chance” exists for a reason and even big favorites go down sometimes. DraftKings Sportsbook is removing much of the risk from the equation with this massive boost for new users.

Usman is entering this bout as the sizable favorite, but it’s safe to expect Masvidal to bring his best effort. He’s a veteran who has been around the block once or twice.

Click here to grab 26-1 (+2600) boosted odds on UFC 261 with DraftKings Sportsbook.

First things first, this offer is for first-time DraftKings Sportsbook depositors only. Follow these steps to grab these boosted odds on UFC 261 and bet $5 to win $130 on either fighter:

Click here to create an account with DraftKings Sportsbook. When arriving at the DraftKings homepage, click the green “deposit now” button. Deposit at least $5 to qualify for this UFC 261 promotion. Bet $5 on Usman or Masvidal as your first real-money wager. Make sure you are selecting the +2600 odds boost in your bet slip before you confirm the wager.

It’s that easy to get in on the action. There are a few other things to keep in mind. All players on online sportsbooks must be at least 21 years old to play and this promo is only available to new users in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Virginia.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers Insane 26-1 Odds on UFC 261

It’s impossible to understate the value bettors can get with this UFC 261 promo.

Usman is the heavy favorite in this match, but Masvidal’s odds are still due for a crazy boost with this promotion.

New users can bet $5 on either fighter to win $130. Existing users would need to risk $565 on Usman and $40 on Masvidal to net that exact same payout.

Clearly, Usman represents the bigger value play here. He has defended his title four times and once against Masvidal already. However, it’s important to remember that anything can happen once that bell rings. Masvidal knows his way around the Octagon.

Can Masvidal Knock Off Usman?

If Masvidal is going to knock off Usman, he’s probably going to need to knock him out. Their last match went to a decision where Usman was the unanimous winner.

As for Usman, he will try to take Masvidal to the ground. The Nigerian champion excels on the mat where he has a clear advantage over Masvidal.

But don’t expect the Miami native to be a pushover in this match. Masvidal is one of the toughest fighters in the UFC and he’s always one punch, kick, or flying knee away from knocking his opponent out.

Here are the current UFC 261 Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Kamaru Usman (c) -435

Jorge Masvidal +325

Weili Zhang (c) -200

Rose Namajunas +165

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -455

Jessica Andrade +340

Chris Weidman -125

Uriah Hall +100

Jim Crute -200

Anthony Smith +160

