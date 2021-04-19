The New Jersey Devils continue building their future.

On Monday morning the New Jersey Devils announced the club has signed 2020 first-round pick Alexander Holtz to a three-year, entry level contract.

Holtz has signed an Amateur Try-Out contract with Binghamton, the Devils’ AHL affiliate, for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Holtz, 19, was the seventh overall selection in the 2020 NHL Draft. He’s listed at 6-0 and 194 pounds and is a right-handed shooting wing with an elite shot. He’s a pure sniper who possesses a top-level release. He has the potential to be a top-line scorer and a power play threat at the NHL level.