It will be the inaugural season played at the brand new UBS Arena.

On Thursday, the New York Islanders reported that they have nearly sold out season tickets for the 2021-22 NHL season, the first at UBS Arena.

Located in Belmont, New York, the arena is currently under construction and will become the home of the Islanders beginning next year. Over 90% of tickets for next season have been sold, so far.

The arena has an expected capacity of 17,000 and the upper level and terrace as well as eight sections in the lower bowl are already sold out.

According to the Associated Press, approximately 1,000 seats are still available and the Islanders organization will begin a waitlist after those tickets are sold.

Fans are excited to get back to watching their team, which is currently one of the best in the league, in person, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered their ability to do so.

The Islanders welcomed fans back to Nassau Coliseum in March 2021, but the coliseum is at just 10% of capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.