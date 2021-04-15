Jake Paul and Ben Askren will square off on Saturday night in a Triller Fight Club bout and DraftKings Sportsbook has a total no-brainer deal for new players.

The latest DraftKings Sportsbook 100-1 odds offer gives all new players the chance to lock in a $1 bet to win $100 on the Logan Paul vs. Ben Askren fight. Forget who will win, as bettors can bet with these enhanced odds on either fighter to land at least one punch.

This bout, which features a YouTube superstar going up against a former wrestler/MMA fighter, has amassed significant interest. In turn, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a variety of betting markets and an awesome no-brainer offer ahead of the event.

The setup here is rather straightforward and simple. If you think that Jake Paul or Ben Askren will combine to land at least one punch, an outcome that feels virtually guaranteed to hit, then DraftKings Sportsbook has an offer worth hammering ahead of the fight.

It doesn’t require a boxing expert to know when two fighters step into the ring that one of them has to land a punch in order to win the fight. Therefore, DraftKings Sportsbook has essentially designed a can’t-lose offer for new bettors.

How to Get 100-1 Odds on Paul vs. Askren at DraftKings Sportsbook

With the context of the offer out of the way, here’s how to get things rolling with DraftKings Sportsbook to lock in this Triller Fight Club boxing promo between Paul and Askren.

Click here to sign up and activate these special odds.

Make a first deposit of at least $5 by using a number of safe and convenient funding methods. Top options include PayPal, online checking, debit cards, and credit cards, making it easy to find your account in just a moment and quickly begin wagering.

Following the first deposit, place a moneyline wager of at least $1 on Askren or Paul to win the fight. Currently, Paul is a -200 moneyline favorite over Askren. The underdog checks in at +150.

By placing the $1 wager, the 100-1 odds offer on either fighter to land a punch is automatically triggered. When the fight ends and the $1 wager is settled, DraftKings Sportsbook will automatically issue the $100 bonus.

This offer is available to new players who sign up ahead of Saturday night’s Triller Fight Club main event and are located in states such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Tennessee, Colorado, Indiana and Virginia.

Other Ways to Wager on Paul vs. Askren

DraftKings Sportsbook offers a variety of odds boosts ahead of marquee events, and given the significant attention being paid to this fight, you can expect such boosts on this fight.

Meanwhile, there are several different ways to wager and get involved in the action. Popular betting markets include:

moneyline

3-way moneyline (includes tie)

length of fight

method of victory

to win fight in round

to go the distancee

winning group of rounds

